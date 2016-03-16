版本:
2016年 3月 16日 星期三

Colombia tightens talk to 4% area on new 10-year euro bond

NEW YORK, March 16 (IFR) - Colombia has tightened guidance to 4% area on a new 10-year euro bond ahead of pricing on Wednesday.

The South American country initially approached accounts in Europe with price thoughts of 4.125% area.

BBVA, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are acting as leads on the SEC registered bond sale. Ratings are Baa2/BBB/BBB. (Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

