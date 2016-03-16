Colombia tightens talk to 4% area on new 10-year euro bond

UPDATE 4-HSBC, UBS to shift 1,000 jobs each from UK in Brexit blow to London
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
NEW YORK, March 16 (IFR) - Colombia has tightened guidance to 4% area on a new 10-year euro bond ahead of pricing on Wednesday.
The South American country initially approached accounts in Europe with price thoughts of 4.125% area.
BBVA, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are acting as leads on the SEC registered bond sale. Ratings are Baa2/BBB/BBB. (Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
* Phillips 66 partners announces 5 percent increase in quarterly cash distribution
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday, sources told IFR.