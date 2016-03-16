版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三 21:56 BJT

Colombia sets final yield of 3.875% on EUR1.35bn 10-year bond

NEW YORK, March 16 (IFR) - Colombia has set a final yield of 3.875% on a 1.35bn 10-year bond ahead of pricing on Wednesday.

Final pricing comes at the tight end of guidance of 4% area and inside initial price thoughts of 4.125% area.

BBVA, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are acting as leads on the SEC registered bond sale. Ratings are Baa2/BBB/BBB. (Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐