BRIEF-TransCanada says Columbia deal a rare opportunity

March 17 TransCanada Corp

* Says continues to advance growth projects including Energy East, Keystone XL and LNG pipelines

* TransCanada says Columbia Pipeline Group acquisition is rare opportunity, will create one of North America's largest regulated gas transmission businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)

