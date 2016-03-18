BRIEF-Paulson & Co: Anbang offer better reflects Starwood's value

March 18 (Reuters) -

* Paulson & Co's John Paulson Says "happy to see an increased offer" for Starwood Hotels from Anbang

* Paulson & co's John Paulson says Anbang is a "proven, sophisticated buyer of related assets," welcomes their interest in starwood

* Paulson & co is Starwood's largest shareholder as of year end 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Erman)