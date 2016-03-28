版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 28日 星期一 22:59 BJT

U.S. gives antitrust approval to GM's purchase of Cruise Automation

March 28 General Motors Co has won U.S. antitrust approval for the purchase of Silicon Valley startup Cruise Automation Inc, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.

The transaction was on the list of deals that the FTC and Justice Department granted "early termination," essentially quick antitrust approval.

The Detroit automaker hasn't disclosed the purchase price, but the deal has been reported to be worth more than $1 billion in cash and stock.

GM said earlier this month it was acquiring "Cruise's deep software talent and rapid development capability to further accelerate GM's development of autonomous vehicle technology." (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

