版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 29日 星期二 07:15 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. has accessed data on encrypted Apple iPhone-filing

March 28 (Reuters) -

* U.S. Justice Department will withdraw request for Apple's assistance to access iPhone belonging to San Bernardino shooter-law enforcement official familiar with situation

* U.S. Justice Department says it has successfully accessed data stored on iPhone which belonged to San Bernardino shooter- court filing

* Justice Department requests court to vacate order compelling Apple to help access data on San Bernardino Shooter's iPhone

* Senior law enforcement official says it is "premature" to say whether the technology used to access iPhone in San Bernardino case will work with other phones (Reporting By Dan Levine)

