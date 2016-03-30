BRIEF-Hilcorp embargoes portion on Arrowhead Louisiana crude line - FERC

HOUSTON, March 30 Hilcorp Energy has
embargoed crude shipments into the Ostrica/Empire terminal on
its Arrowhead Louisiana Gathering system effective immediately
to conduct integrity work on the pipeline, according a U.S.
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission filing on Wednesday.
* The company anticipates the embargo will last until
December 31
* The embargo pertains to shipments from reception points in
the Plaquemines Parish of Louisiana, including Black Bay, the
XPLOR Main Pass Pipeline and Quarantine Bay
(Reporting by Liz Hampton)