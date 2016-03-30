版本:
BRIEF-Hilcorp embargoes portion on Arrowhead Louisiana crude line - FERC

HOUSTON, March 30 Hilcorp Energy has embargoed crude shipments into the Ostrica/Empire terminal on its Arrowhead Louisiana Gathering system effective immediately to conduct integrity work on the pipeline, according a U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission filing on Wednesday.

* The company anticipates the embargo will last until December 31

* The embargo pertains to shipments from reception points in the Plaquemines Parish of Louisiana, including Black Bay, the XPLOR Main Pass Pipeline and Quarantine Bay (Reporting by Liz Hampton)

