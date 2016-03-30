BRIEF-Suezmax on time-charter for Shell to deliver U.S. crude to Europe

HOUSTON, March 30 The latest U.S. crude oil
export cargo is sailing to Rotterdam on a Suezmax tanker
time-chartered by Royal Dutch Shell, potentially the
oil major's first such shipment, three shipping sources said
this week.
* The SKS Spey loaded a mixture of Eagle Ford crude and
condensate at NuStar Energy 's Corpus Christi terminal in
Texas on March 20, according to Reuters vessel tracking data
* It was not immediately clear whether Shell had sublet the
vessel to another party. Most export cargoes have been shipped
by traders like Trafigura and Vitol. ExxonMobil in February sent
a cargo of crude from Beaumont, Texas to Italy, making it the
first major oil company export since the ban was lifted
* Vessel is carrying 650,000 to 700,000 barrels, according
to a source and data from Genscape, which is below the typical 1
million barrel capacity of a Suezmax. It was only 78 percent
laden, according to vessel data available on Eikon.
* Vessel is expected to discharge on April 7, according to
Reuters vessel tracking data
(Reporting by Liz Hampton)