March 30 * Canada Finance Minister Morneau tells Reuters:~ gov't thinks will see improvements in economy linked to lower c$ for next four to six quarters

* Morneau:~ positive effects of lower C$ require investments in plant and equipment, gov't believes that activity is starting to bear fruit

* Morneau:~government has no specific plans to lift foreign investment restrictions on telecommunications, energy or airline sectors

