版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 00:43 BJT

BRIEF-Quebec regulator could issue new cease trade order against Valeant

March 31 Quebec's securities regulator, the Authorite des marches financiers, said Thursday it would issue a new cease trade order against Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc officers, if the company's filings aren't completed by April 15. (Reporting By Allison Lampert)

