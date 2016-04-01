版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 23:31 BJT

Exclusive-Xio group is seeking to acquire j.d. Power and associates from mcgraw-hill financial sources

NEW YORK, April 1 Exclusive-Xio group is seeking to acquire j.d. Power and associates from mcgraw-hill financial inc -sources

