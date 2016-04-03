Exxon Mobil reaches agreement to restart crippled Torrance FCC

BRIEF-Great Lakes Graphite receives 3 new purchase orders for combined 60 tons of micronized graphite
* Has received three new purchase orders for a combined 60 tons of micronized graphite
HOUSTON, April 3 Exxon Mobil has reached an agreement with California state regulators to restart a gasoline unit at its Torrance refinery in Los Angeles that went out of service in February 2015 following an explosion.
The agreement with California's South Coast Air Quality Management Board will also require Exxon to pay $5 million in penalties for air pollution and violations that may occur during the unit startup. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; editing by Andrew Roche)
* Braskem sa - announces startup of its new utec ultra high molecular weight polyethylene (uhmwpe) production plant at its la porte, texas site Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* NXT-ID, Inc releases preliminary results for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2016