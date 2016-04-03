Exxon Mobil reaches agreement to restart crippled Torrance FCC

HOUSTON, April 3 Exxon Mobil has reached an agreement with California state regulators to restart a gasoline unit at its Torrance refinery in Los Angeles that went out of service in February 2015 following an explosion.

The agreement with California's South Coast Air Quality Management Board will also require Exxon to pay $5 million in penalties for air pollution and violations that may occur during the unit startup. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; editing by Andrew Roche)