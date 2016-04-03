SEC investigating trades by former JPMorgan Chase employees -FT

BRIEF-Great Lakes Graphite receives 3 new purchase orders for combined 60 tons of micronized graphite
* Has received three new purchase orders for a combined 60 tons of micronized graphite
April 3 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has launched an investigation into government debt trades made by two former JPMorgan Chase & Co employees while they were at the investment bank, according to a report from the Financial Times.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the industry watchdog, had previously been looking into why the traders left the bank, a person familiar with the matter said, according to the newspaper. The SEC inquiry is reportedly in its early stages. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* Braskem sa - announces startup of its new utec ultra high molecular weight polyethylene (uhmwpe) production plant at its la porte, texas site Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* NXT-ID, Inc releases preliminary results for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2016