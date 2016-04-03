Time Warner could return 25 pct in next year - Barron's

April 3 Thanks to the $400 million worldwide box office haul of "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and an expansive slate of nine more superhero movies from DC Entertainment, Time Warner could return 25 percent in the next year, Barron's said.

Warner Bros., which is behind the "Batman v Superman" film as well as the other coming releases, stands to benefit mightily from the film's success as well as from its top prime-time TV series, including hits like "Gotham," which runs on Fox, and "The Big Bang Theory" on CBS.

Warner Bros. is also ranked No. 3 in the U.S. in video games. Recent titles include "Mortal Kombat X" and "Batman: Arkham Knight." (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)