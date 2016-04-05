LPC: Valeant hikes premium to lenders to avert default

| NEW YORK, April 5
NEW YORK, April 5 Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International is offering to pay lenders a higher interest rate
than initially proposed after some investors threatened to block
an amendment the company was seeking to stave off a default on
its more than $30 billion of debt, sources said.
The company will now pay lenders an extra percentage point
of interest, with the rate changing based on its debt compared
to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (Ebitda), or leverage.
Before lenders pushed back, Valeant had offered to pay an
interest premium of half a percentage point, stepping down to
the original rate when the company satisfied its reporting
requirements, and its leverage fell below 5.25 times.
Under the new proposal, an investor that owns the revolver,
the term loan A-3 and the term loan A-4 will now be paid 325
basis points more than Libor if leverage is equal to or more
than 1.75 times, sources said.
Lenders to the term loan C-2 will be paid 400 basis points
when leverage is at least 1.75 times, sources said. Lenders to
the term loan D-2 will be paid 375 basis points when leverage is
at that level. Lenders to the E-1 term loan will be paid 400
basis points, and F term loan lenders will be paid 425 basis
points when interest reaches or tops that level, sources said.
Leverage was about 5.8 times at the end of 2015, Linda
LaGorga, Valeant treasurer, said on a March 15 conference call.
The company expects net leverage to be about 5 times by the end
of 2016, according to a transcript of the call.
The rates are locked in for a year, thereafter subject to
leverage levels.
A 50 basis points amendment fee on committed loan amounts
the company was offering to pay has not changed.
At the end of 2015, Valeant had a $250 million revolving
line of credit; a $140.4 million A-1 term loan A; a $137.3
million A-2 term loan A; a $1.88 billion A-3 term loan A;
a$951.3 million A-4 term loan A; a $1.09 billion D-2 term loan
B; a $835.1 million C-2 term loan B; a $2.53 billion E-1 term
loan B; and a $4.06 billion Series F term loan B, according to a
March 15 news release. The company also had $19.2 billion of
senior notes.
Additional changes to the original proposal include
requiring all net asset sale proceeds to be used to repay debt
until all financial reporting requirements are met and leverage
is equal to or less than 4.5 times from a prior 5.25 times,
sources said.
A Barclays spokesperson declined to comment. A Valeant
spokesperson did not immediately return a phone call seeking
comment.
(Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Michelle Sierra and
Lynn Adler)