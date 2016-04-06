版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 6日 星期三 22:51 BJT

BRIEF-Allergan CEO says considering share buyback

April 6 (Reuters) -

* Allergan CEO Saunders says committed to double-digit revenue growth in branded products

* Allergan CEO says everything is on the table including share buybacks and returning capital to shareholders

* Allergan CEO says Valeant's B&L is different enough than Allergan's, but unclear if it is a growth business that would be good M&A target

* Allergan CEO also says that Bausch & Lomb is not for sale (Reporting By Caroline Humer)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐