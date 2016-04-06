版本:
BRIEF-Suncor says 3-week maintenance at Montreal refinery starts April 11

April 6 Suncor Energy Inc

* Says planned maintenance at 137,000 barrel per day Montreal, Quebec, refinery to start on April 11 and last about three weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)

