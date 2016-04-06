版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 6日 星期三 22:25 BJT

BRIEF-United's pilots picket headquarters of activist investors

April 6 United Continental Holdings Inc

* United Airlines pilots picket Boston headquarters of activist investors that are attempting to shake up the company's board - union Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin)

