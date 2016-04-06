版本:
BRIEF-Energy Transfer will "vigorously defend" against Williams' suits

April 6 Energy Transfer Equity

* Says it believes that it has complied with williams merger agreement

* Says it intends to vigorously defend against the claims made by williams in its lawsuits-sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Erman)

