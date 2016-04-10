Bill Gross sees one or two U.S. Fed rate hikes in 2016 -Barron's

April 10 Bond manager Bill Gross predicts that
the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates once or twice
in 2016, according to an interview in Barron's.
Gross, who is the manager of the Janus Global Unconstrained
Bond Fund, told Barron's that he does not expect U.S.
Treasury yields, which are currently around 1.7 percent, to
change dramatically this year.
The 71-year-old portfolio manager said he sees investment
opportunities in merger arbitrage situations, such as Berkshire
Hathaway's acquisition of Precision Castparts last
year or Anheuser Busch InBev's planned acquisition of
rival SABMiller.
Additionally, Gross said he likes closed-end funds such as
the Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund and the
Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Alan Crosby)