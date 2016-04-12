Ford says Dearborn campus work will not affect nearby plant output

BRIEF-Teladoc announces proposed sale of shares of common stock
* Teladoc inc says proposed offering of shares of its common stock, which includes 5.4 million shares offered by Teladoc
DETROIT, April 12 Ford Motor Co Executive Vice President Joe Hinrichs said a sweeping makeover for company headquarters and other buildings in Dearborn, Michigan will not affect the production of the Dearborn Truck Plant which makes profitable Ford F-150 pickup trucks.
Hinrichs along with Chief Executive Mark Fields and other company officials announced plans for the changes for Ford in Dearborn on Tuesday.
* Aeglea Bio Therapeutics - First presentation to include initial data from Phase 1, open-label study of AEB1102 in two adult patients with Arginase I deficiency
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as financial and railway stocks weighed, while shares of energy companies and gold miners rose on higher commodity prices.