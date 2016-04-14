版本:
BRIEF-Delaware judge expedites Williams lawsuit against ETE

April 14 (Reuters) -

* Delaware judge expedites Williams lawsuit against Energy Transfer Tquity, hearing to be before middle of June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Erman)

