BRIEF-Delaware judge expedites Williams lawsuit against ETE

BRIEF-Amazon walked away from Souq.com takeover talks - Bloomberg
* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources
April 14 (Reuters) -
* Delaware judge expedites Williams lawsuit against Energy Transfer Tquity, hearing to be before middle of June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Erman)
* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Mastercard and Vocalink have proposed remedies to CMA which could address its competition concerns by reducing cost to link of switching from Vocalink to alternative suppliers of infrastructure services
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday: