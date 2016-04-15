版本:
Hess Corp. sold Bakken crude for export from the U.S. Gulf Coast to Europe

HOUSTON, April 15 Hess Corp. on Friday confirmed it sold 175,000 barrels of Bakken crude for export out of the U.S. Gulf Coast that is currently being transported by the buyer to a European refinery.

The oil loaded at St. James, Louisiana terminal in early April, spokesman John Roper said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Liz Hampton)

