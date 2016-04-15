Hess Corp. sold Bakken crude for export from the U.S. Gulf Coast to Europe

BRIEF-Lowe's appoints Marshall Croom CFO
* Lowe's appoints marshall a. Croom chief financial officer; robert f. Hull jr. To retire
HOUSTON, April 15 Hess Corp. on Friday confirmed it sold 175,000 barrels of Bakken crude for export out of the U.S. Gulf Coast that is currently being transported by the buyer to a European refinery.
The oil loaded at St. James, Louisiana terminal in early April, spokesman John Roper said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Liz Hampton)
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc - has expanded scope of its relationship with Franchise Performance Group, a strategic franchise recruiting advisory firm
* Canadian solar - unit has reached commercial operation of adjacent 100 mwac/131 mwp astoria, 75 mwac/100 mwp astoria 2 solar projects in kern county, ca Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: