版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 19日 星期二 21:57 BJT

BRIEF-J&J says does not expect Remicade to face competition from U.S. biosimilar this year

April 19 Johnson & Johnson CFO:

* Says in conference call that he does not expect Remicade sales to be hurt by biosimilars this year in United States

* Says continues to expect profit margins to improve by 2 percentage points this year, across all company businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐