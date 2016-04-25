BUZZ- Charts pointing to brighter path ahead for Oil Services ETF

BRIEF-Plumas Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.41
* Plumas Bancorp says net interest income increased by $798 thousand to $6.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
** Market Vectors Oil Services ETF chart action pointing to further gains ahead
** Oil & gas ETFs including OIH and Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund handily outperforming S&P 500 YTD with 11-pct gains vs 2.3 pct for the broad market index
** Underlying commodities especially volatile and mixed with NYMEX crude futures up nearly 20 pct YTD vs 10 pct decline for NYMEX nat gas
** Meanwhile, sectors buffeted by news US energy firms cut oil rigs to lowest since Nov 2009, while ETF members Halliburton and Baker Hughes merger deal may fall through
** Nevertheless, OIH showing constructive price action, and like XLE, looks poised for further gains. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/1SI6TUT
** OIH just closed above 40-WMA for first time since bearish break in Sept 2014; 3 prior rallies proved counter-trend and ETF failed to reclaim key long-term MA
** Additionally, weekly MACD bullish and pressing highest levels since late 2014; study nearing zero-line inflection
** Thus, OIH appears focused on resistance in $32.78/$34.80 area, and eventually 50 pct Fibo retracement of 2014/2016 bear can call for return to $39.23/$39.79
** Reversal below 40-WMA can stall, and under $25.13 can threaten sub-$20.46 levels again
** Top OIH holdings by pct TNA end-of-Mar include Schlumberger, Halliburton and Cameron Intl
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Brazil's housing starts rose in November at the fastest pace in five months, an industry group said on Wednesday, partly reflecting an improving economic backdrop and quicker issuance of permits following long delays earlier in the year.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Chile announced initial price thoughts of 3.85% area on a peso-denominated 144A/Reg S bond due 2021 ahead of expected pricing on Wednesday.