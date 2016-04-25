版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 26日 星期二 04:42 BJT

BRIEF-Canada energy minister says will make Enbridge Line 3 decision later this year

April 25 Enbridge Inc

* Minister says will engage with indigenous peoples along pipeline route, seek additional public input "before making a final decision in fall 2016"

* Canadian Natural Resources Minister says will review regulator's report recommending approval of Enbridge's line 3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Ljunggren)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐