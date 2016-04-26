BRIEF-Freeport expects to have agreed $3 bln in asset sales by mid-year - CEO

BRIEF-Statoil awards service contracts to Baker Hughes, Schlumberger
* Baker Hughes and Schlumberger will be awarded contracts for integrated drilling and well services on Cat J rigs Askepott and Askeladden
April 26 Freeport-McMoRan Inc
* Has "increasing confidence" that it will be able to improve its balance sheet, says Chief Executive Richard Adkerson
* Freeport CEO Adkerson says asset sales process "is going very well"
* Freeport CEO says is attracting "significant interest" from potential purchasers due to scarcity of quality copper assets
* CEO says expects to have agreed $3 bln in asset sales by mid-year; already agreed to $1.4 billion so far this year
* Freeport CEO says has considered doing metals streaming deals on assets but concluded to date that it doesn't make sense
* Freeport CEO says in "advanced discussions" on additional asset sales, much more confident on sales now than was in Q1
* Freeport CEO says recent improvement in its stock, bond prices mean it could consider other types of capital raises Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nicole Mordant)
