BRIEF-Freeport expects to have agreed $3 bln in asset sales by mid-year - CEO

April 26 Freeport-McMoRan Inc

* Has "increasing confidence" that it will be able to improve its balance sheet, says Chief Executive Richard Adkerson

* Freeport CEO Adkerson says asset sales process "is going very well"

* Freeport CEO says is attracting "significant interest" from potential purchasers due to scarcity of quality copper assets

* CEO says expects to have agreed $3 bln in asset sales by mid-year; already agreed to $1.4 billion so far this year

* Freeport CEO says has considered doing metals streaming deals on assets but concluded to date that it doesn't make sense

* Freeport CEO says in "advanced discussions" on additional asset sales, much more confident on sales now than was in Q1

* Freeport CEO says recent improvement in its stock, bond prices mean it could consider other types of capital raises