BRIEF-Husky CEO confident Liwan dispute with CNOOC will be resolved

April 26 Husky Energy :

* CEO Asim Ghosh says confident Husky will reach a satisfactory outcome on negotiations with CNOOC Ltd over balance of payment for Liwan gas deliveries

* Says received bids for royalty assets in mid-March and is working through that process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)

