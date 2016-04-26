版本:
中国
2016年 4月 27日

Edwards CEO says aims for early Q4 launch of valve for new patient group

April 26 EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CEO SAYS PLANNING FOR FDA APPROVAL, LAUNCH OF TAVR FOR INTERMEDIATE-RISK PATIENTS AT BEGINNING OF Q4 EDWARDS CEO SAYS APPROVAL COULD COME SOONER DUE TO STRENGTH OF STUDY DATA, BUT HARD TO PREDICT REGULATORY TIMELINES EDWARDS CEO SAYS COMPANY ON TRACK TO SUBMIT FINAL DATA SETS FOR INTERMEDIATE-RISK PATIENTS TO FDA IN NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago)

