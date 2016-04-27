BRIEF-Anthem CEO sees need for more changes in Obamacare marketplace structure

BRIEF-ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE
* ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER UNPARALLELED IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 Anthem Inc
* Anthem CEO says it sees need for more changes in marketplace structure, such as fewer special enrollment exceptions
* Anthem CEO says well positioned if the market stabilizes to a sustainable market
* Anthem says monitoring the Obamacare market closely
* Anthem CFO says does not really expect a 3 to 5 percent target profit margins on exchange business in 2017, but probably in 2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
Jan 17 The New York Times Co will increase spending on coverage of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's administration while cutting its overall budget this year, according to a blog post by its editors on Tuesday.
* UBS signs strategic multi-year agreement with EPAM to boost innovation