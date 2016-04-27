BRIEF-Anthem CEO sees need for more changes in Obamacare marketplace structure

April 27 Anthem Inc

* Anthem CEO says it sees need for more changes in marketplace structure, such as fewer special enrollment exceptions

* Anthem CEO says well positioned if the market stabilizes to a sustainable market

* Anthem says monitoring the Obamacare market closely

* Anthem CFO says does not really expect a 3 to 5 percent target profit margins on exchange business in 2017, but probably in 2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)