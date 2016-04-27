BRIEF-Hess to add Bakken rigs if oil prices move closer to $60 per barrel

BRIEF-ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE
* ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER UNPARALLELED IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 Hess Corp
* Says believes could triple number of Bakken rigs to six over period of a year, if oil prices recover, and still maintain efficiencies
* Chief Executive John Hess says will reduce Bakken rig count to two in third quarter, from three today
* CEO says will add rigs in Bakken when oil price gets 'closer to $60 per barrel'
* CEO says released Utica rig in march
* CEO says no plans to resume Utica drilling for rest of year
* Expects second-quarter production of 320,000 to 325,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Plans to drill 62 wells this year, down from 182 in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)
* ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER UNPARALLELED IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 17 The New York Times Co will increase spending on coverage of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's administration while cutting its overall budget this year, according to a blog post by its editors on Tuesday.
* UBS signs strategic multi-year agreement with EPAM to boost innovation