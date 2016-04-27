版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 04:57 BJT

Sumner Redstone trial should be open to public -tentative ruling

| LOS ANGELES, April 27

LOS ANGELES, April 27 The trial over media mogul Sumner Redstone's healthcare directive should be open to the public, a California judge said in a tentative ruling on Wednesday.

Attorneys for Redstone, the controlling shareholder of both Viacom Inc and CBS Corp, had asked the judge to keep part of the trial behind closed doors to protect the 92-year-old billionaire's privacy. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐