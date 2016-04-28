BRIEF-Abbott CEO says it was not in discussions with St Jude last summer

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
* Abbott CEO Miles White says on conference call that the company was not in discussions with St Jude last summer when "false" rumors surfaced in the media
* Abbott says its financing plan contemplates capacity to close both Alere and St Jude transactions
* Abbott declines to comment on if Alere deal is still going through
* Abbott says there was no serious interaction with St Jude until late last year and it took months to evolve
* Abbott says deal reflects changes in the healthcare industry where companies want to work with 2 or 3 companies with many products Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iDPN9K Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.