BRIEF-Canada Innovation Minister says Delta order for Bombardier jets is "great news for the company and the Canadian aerospace industry"

Goldman Sachs head of compliance Alan Cohen to step down -memo
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.
April 28 Canada Innovation Minister says Delta order for Bombardier jets is "great news for the company and the canadian aerospace industry"
* Canada Innovation Minister says Ottawa continuing talks with Bombardier about possible aid; says committed to working with company and aeropace sector to keep Canada a global leader Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Ljunggren)
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.
* Trump elicited spending pledges from several big companies (Adds details on Bayer and Monsanto's previous R&D spending plans)
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web