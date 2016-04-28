版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 23:51 BJT

BRIEF-Canada Innovation Minister says Delta order for Bombardier jets is "great news for the company and the Canadian aerospace industry"

April 28 Canada Innovation Minister says Delta order for Bombardier jets is "great news for the company and the canadian aerospace industry"

* Canada Innovation Minister says Ottawa continuing talks with Bombardier about possible aid; says committed to working with company and aeropace sector to keep Canada a global leader Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Ljunggren)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐