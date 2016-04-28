版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五

BRIEF-Potash Corp of Saskatchewan CEO says dividend change premature

April 28 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan is monitoring its dividend payout, but sees an adjustment as premature

* CEO commented on conference call

* Potash Corp CEO says timing not ideal to divest equity stakes Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)

