BRIEF-Potash Corp of Saskatchewan not considering selling phosphate business -CEO

Goldman Sachs head of compliance Alan Cohen to step down -memo
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.
April 28 Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc
* CEO Jochen Tilk said in an interview that the company is not actively looking to sell its phosphate business Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.
* Trump elicited spending pledges from several big companies (Adds details on Bayer and Monsanto's previous R&D spending plans)
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web