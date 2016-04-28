版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 03:38 BJT

BRIEF-Potash Corp of Saskatchewan not considering selling phosphate business -CEO

April 28 Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc

* CEO Jochen Tilk said in an interview that the company is not actively looking to sell its phosphate business Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)

