BRIEF-Quebec regulator receives Valeant request to lift cease-trade order

April 29 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc has requested that Quebec securities regulator Autorite des Marches Financiers lift its cease-trade order against directors and key officers

* AMF will take 1-2 business days to process Valeant application, an AMF spokesman said. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)

