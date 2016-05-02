版本:
2016年 5月 3日 星期二

BRIEF-Ackman says initial Valeant investment was passive, and that was a mistake

May 2 (Reuters) -

* Ackman says initial investment in Valeant was passive, and that was a mistake

* Ackman says if Pearson has made mistakes that caused Valeant's market value to decline, he is paying the consequences of that - CNBC

* Ackman says Buffett has been an important mentor Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)

