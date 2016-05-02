BRIEF-Ackman says initial Valeant investment was passive, and that was a mistake

BRIEF-ELAD acquires additional units in Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
* ELAD acquires additional units in Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
May 2 (Reuters) -
* Ackman says initial investment in Valeant was passive, and that was a mistake
* Ackman says if Pearson has made mistakes that caused Valeant's market value to decline, he is paying the consequences of that - CNBC
* Ackman says Buffett has been an important mentor Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
* ELAD acquires additional units in Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
CHICAGO, Jan 17 Caesars Entertainment Corp's main operating unit won court approval on Tuesday for a plan to shed $10 billion of debt and end a contentious $18 billion bankruptcy filed nearly two years ago to the day.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared divided as it weighed whether people who have filed for bankruptcy can sue companies that attempted to collect old debt from them that was not required to be paid back because of state statutes of limitations.