BRIEF-Ackman expects Valeant to grow Bausch & Lomb, Salix products, dermatology

BRIEF-ELAD acquires additional units in Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
* Ackman says he believes the government will "do its job" regarding Herbalife - CNBC
* Ackman says Herbalife has caused enormous harm and advises that its employees should leave their jobs
* Ackman says with Valeant at $30 per share, the market is saying there is some chance that the company "disappears"
* Ackman says he sees growth for Valeant in its products from Salix acquisition, dermatology and Bausch & Lomb Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
CHICAGO, Jan 17 Caesars Entertainment Corp's main operating unit won court approval on Tuesday for a plan to shed $10 billion of debt and end a contentious $18 billion bankruptcy filed nearly two years ago to the day.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared divided as it weighed whether people who have filed for bankruptcy can sue companies that attempted to collect old debt from them that was not required to be paid back because of state statutes of limitations.