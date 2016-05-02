版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 03:28 BJT

BRIEF-Canada Innovation Minister, asked about Bombardier statements on keeping share structure, says wants to set up firm for long-term success

May 2 Bombardier Inc

* Statements on keeping share structure, says wants to set up firm for long-term success Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Ljunggren)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐