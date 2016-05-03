版本:
BRIEF-Anadarko says oil industry in 'much better place' than 90 days ago

May 3 Anadarko Petroleum

* Chief Executive Al Walker says no plans to boost capex this year, even if oil prices rise above $50 per barrel

* Says oil industry is in 'much better place' than it was 90 days ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)

