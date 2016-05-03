版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 21:44 BJT

BRIEF-Encana beefs up hedging position for 2016

May 3 Encana Corporation

* Says has hedged approximately 75 percent of expected May to December oil and condensate production, a stronger hedge position than usual Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐