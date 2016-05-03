版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 23:30 BJT

BRIEF-Pfizer says does not expect to seek tax-inversion deals in near term

May 3 Pfizer Inc

* CEO says company does not expect to seek any tax-inversion deals in the near term

* CEO says its consumer products business is growing well and belongs within pfizer

* Pfizer says if decides by this year whether to split up company, could sell/spin off established products business by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐