BRIEF-Canadian Natural says oil sands operations remain stable

May 4 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd

* Says daily oil sands operations remain stable

* Says has offered support of its aerodrome for firefighting in Fort McMurray, provided camp accommodation to 800 people Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)
