BRIEF-Merck says EU manufacturer of Zepatier cited for recordkeeping lapses

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Merck & Co Inc
* Says on conference call that third party manufacturer of its new Zepatier hepatitis C drug cited by EU regulators for inadquate record keeping
* Says does not believe recordkeeping lapses by manufacturer will affect supply of Zepatier to U.S. market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.