BRIEF-Merck says EU manufacturer of Zepatier cited for recordkeeping lapses

May 5 Merck & Co Inc

* Says on conference call that third party manufacturer of its new Zepatier hepatitis C drug cited by EU regulators for inadquate record keeping

* Says does not believe recordkeeping lapses by manufacturer will affect supply of Zepatier to U.S. market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)

