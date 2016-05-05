版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 21:41 BJT

BRIEF-Merck says EU Zepatier launch may be delayed

May 5 Merck & Co Inc

* Says European launch of its new Zepatier hepatitis C drug may may be delayed until late 2016 or 2017 after EU regulator cited inadequate record-keeping by a third party manufacturer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐