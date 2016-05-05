版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 23:51 BJT

BRIEF-Canadian Natural says has seen some oil sands operations outages

May 5 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd

* Says has seen some Alberta oil sands operations outages, but current operations at Horizon project remain stable at this time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)

