BRIEF-Continental Resources expects to be cash flow positive this year

* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Continental Resources Inc
* Chief Executive Harold Hamm says still expects company to be cash flow positive for the year
* CEO Hamm says STACK shale play of Oklahoma 'among the best performing wells I've been involved with in my entire career'
* Says having low-cost assets as crude prices rebound 'makes it fun to once again be in the oil business'
* Says 2016 capital budget cash flow neutral with oil price average of $37 per barrel for the year
* Says would apply any additional cash flow to debt reduction
* Says would consider adding drilling rigs with oil prices around $60 per barrel
* CEO Hamm: 'It's going to be some time before we think about bringing on more rigs'
* CEO Hamm says would need to see oil price stability before adding rigs
* CEO Hamm says would add rigs to Bakken 'before anywhere else'
* Says believes will take a long time before oilfield service providers raise prices 'significantly'
* CEO Hamm says does have concerns about availability for oilfield service work in North Dakota
* CEO Hamm: 'we hope a lot of these frack crews haven't gone away' in North Dakota
* CEO Hamm says shareholders 'should not worry' about Oklahoma earthquake concerns affecting company's operations
* CEO Hamm notes company does not operate in region of Oklahoma that had experienced earthquakes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
