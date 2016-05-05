BRIEF-Statoil cuts Leismer oil sands production by 10,000 bpd

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Statoil ASA Says:
* Says has cut production at Leismer oil sands project by 50 percent due to diluent shortages caused by wildfires
* Says Enbridge Inc has stopped pipeline shipments out of its Cheecham terminal near Fort McMurray
* Statoil says Leismer oil sands project output reduced to 10,000 bpd from 20,000 bpd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.