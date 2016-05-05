BRIEF-Statoil cuts Leismer oil sands production by 10,000 bpd

May 5 Statoil ASA Says:

* Says has cut production at Leismer oil sands project by 50 percent due to diluent shortages caused by wildfires

* Says Enbridge Inc has stopped pipeline shipments out of its Cheecham terminal near Fort McMurray

* Statoil says Leismer oil sands project output reduced to 10,000 bpd from 20,000 bpd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)