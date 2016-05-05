版本:
BRIEF-Cenovus sends non-essential staff home from oil sands project due to fire risk

May 5 Cenovus Energy Inc

* Says Christina Lake oil sands operations unaffected by Fort McMurray wildfire

* Non-essential staff sent home from Christina Lake project because of risk of wildfires in area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)

